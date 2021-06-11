News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Stately home concert in honour of late owner, Lord Walpole

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 11:42 AM June 11, 2021   
Classical music lovers enjoying last year’s concert at Mannington Hall

A stately home will host a classical music concert this summer in honour of its arts-loving owner who died earlier this year.

On July 17, Mannington Hall, in North Norfolk, will welcome the English Chamber Orchestra for an evening of music staged by Sheringham Little Theatre.

The event is being held in honour of the hall's former owner Lord Walpole who was a great supporter of the arts and president of Sheringham Little Theatre for nearly 50 years.

Lord Walpole, who was a great supporter of the arts. 

The concert programme, directed by violinist Stephanie Gonley will feature symphonies by Mozart and Chevalier de Saint-Georges together with Mozart’s Violin Concerto No 4 and Coleridge-Taylor’s Four Novelletten for String Orchestra.

The concert will take place on Saturday, July 17 from 7pm, the gardens will open from 6pm to enable people to bring and enjoy picnics before the performance begins.

Tickets are £16, with under 16s free and are available from www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com


