Man released on bail after reports of fight in village

Published: 6:49 PM September 20, 2021

Police on Station Road in Thorpe Market on September 18 after being called to reports of an altercation the night before. - Credit: Submitted

A man who was arrested following reports of a street fight in a north Norfolk village has been released on bail.

Police said the man, in his 40s, has been released after he was arrested at the scene of the incident in Station Road, Thorpe Market, just before 6pm on Saturday 17.

The man had been taken to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre for questioning on suspicion of assault.

After the incident, a man in his 50s was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious head injuries - police said on Monday he was still there being treated.

Any witnesses to the altercation or anyone with information, video or dashcam footage of the incident is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 355 of Friday, September 17.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.



