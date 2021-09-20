News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Man released on bail after reports of fight in village

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 6:49 PM September 20, 2021   
Police on Station Road in Thorpe Market

Police on Station Road in Thorpe Market on September 18 after being called to reports of an altercation the night before. - Credit: Submitted

A man who was arrested following reports of a street fight in a north Norfolk village has been released on bail.

Police said the man, in his 40s, has been released after he was arrested at the scene of the incident in Station Road, Thorpe Market, just before 6pm on Saturday 17.

The man had been taken to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre for questioning on suspicion of assault.

After the incident, a man in his 50s was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious head injuries - police said on Monday he was still there being treated. 

Any witnesses to the altercation or anyone with information, video or dashcam footage of the incident is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 355 of Friday, September 17.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.


Norfolk Police
North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

People are being told to close their doors and windows after a suspected gas leak in the Holt Road area in Cromer. 

Norfolk Live | Video

People told to shut doors and windows after suspected gas leak

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Farming and tractor auction at Manor Farm in Aldborough. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Farming | Gallery

Vintage tractor enthusiast's prized collection goes under the hammer

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
Eager swimmers lined up to be the first to use Splash swimming pool opening in Sheringham on April 1, 1988.

North Norfolk nostalgia: Sheringham Splash in the 1980s and 1990s

Ben Craske

Author Picture Icon
The Knightgales singing group hop on their way to perform at Holt station. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Excitement as heritage railway's 1940s weekend returns

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon