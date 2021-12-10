'I want to move' - Man left terrified after huge Norfolk cliff slide

A cliff slide at Mundesley in north Norfolk sent tonnes of sand and soil crashing onto the beach and left houses at the top of the cliff precariously close to the edge. - Credit: Labyrinth Mini-Movies

A man has said he is scared and wants to move after a section of cliff collapsed on to the beach just yards from his Mundesley home.

The landslide at Mundesley in Norfolk happened overnight on Wednesday after rainfall made the cliff unstable.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said nobody was in danger but advised that when walking at the bottom of a cliff, people should stand at least the height of the cliff away.

Antony Lloyd, who rents a room in a house by the cliff edge, said: "I want to move.

"I feel nervous and anxious now. I want to find another place to live."

The 31-year-old added that he was "already scared out of my mind" after there was a cliff collapse by a caravan park in nearby Trimingham in January last year.

Antony Lloyd looks down to the beach from his garden after a cliff collapse at Mundesley in north Norfolk. - Credit: PA

Retired council communications manager Lynne Hammond, who lives in a house by the collapsed section of cliff, said she had "always expected something to happen".

The 61-year-old said: "It’s the nature of where we live.

"I think worrying now is a bit counterproductive to be honest."

She said she bought the house for £122,000 at an auction nine years ago, moving from Luton to be closer to family.

Mrs Hammond added: "We’d have never bought a house like this otherwise so we were willing to take a chance.

"We figured it would last as long as we do and we told the kids we probably won’t be able to pass this house on to you.

"This is the first instance of anything happening in all those years."

Bev Reynolds, who is a member of a campaign to protect the clifftop steps to the beach, said the section of cliff that fell was “at least the width of a football pitch”.

HM Coastguard Bacton said on Facebook the cliffs were "unstable due to the recent rain", describing the cliff fall as "substantial".

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said it was “not believed that anybody living close to the location is in danger”.

A spokesman added: “The UK’s coastline is continually eroding, with pieces falling from cliffs that can be just a few small rocks or falls of hundreds of tons, including rocks the size of a car."

Video that captures the scale of the slide was filmed by videography business Labyrinth Mini-Movies.