Man bailed after cannabis plants found at village house

Police at scene in Walcott. Pictures: supplied Archant

A man has been bailed after cannabis plants were found at a house in a Norfolk seaside village.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The man in his early 50s, who has not been named, was arrested after the plants were discovered in Coastline Village in Walcott.

A Norfolk police spokesman said: “The man arrested has since been bailed to appear on May 15 at Aylsham police investigation centre.”

Police were initially called to the property at about 10pm on Wednesday, April 22 following reports of a verbal altercation between a man and a neighbour.

On arrival, officers discovered a collection of cannabis plants and a man was arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of malicious communications, resisting arrest and possession of Class B drugs.

He was taken to Aylsham police investigation centre for questioning.

A resident said police spent the night at the property, and more officers arrived the next morning.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.