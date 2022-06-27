Mammoths 'return' to north Norfolk in GoGo sculpture trail

The GoGo mammoth sculpture at West Runton, one of two sponsored by North Norfolk District Council as part of the trail. - Credit: Louise O'Shea / West Runton Beach Cafe

It has been literally ages since mammoths roamed the plains of north Norfolk.

But now they have returned as part of this year's GoGoDiscover sculpture trail, which is a fundraiser for the young people's charity Break.

The trail includes 55 T-Rex sculptures around Norwich, and 24 mammoths around the rest of Norfolk.

One of those - a realistically painted mammoth designed by Phil Daniels - is at the Deep History Coast Point at West Runton.

It is one of two sponsored by North Norfolk District Council, and it is called Margaret’s Mammoth, in tribute to Margaret Hems, who discovered the largest nearly complete mammoth skeleton known at West Runton in 1990.

Louise O'Shea from the West Runton Beach Cafe said she was delighted the village had been included in the trail.

"Break are such a deserving charity and do so much for young people in East Anglia. I hope they raise a ‘mammoth’ amount of money this year.

Margaret’s mammoth is stunning. He’s been decorated to look life like, so even though he’s a lot smaller than the West Runton Mammoth, he will give people a good idea of how he would have looked.

"It’s so nice that after 30 years there’s a life like model of the ‘West Runton mammoth’ at West Runton where he was found."

Mr Daniels - who works in a variety of mediums - used specialist resins to give the sculpture the texture of hair.

Margaret Hems pictured at West Runton beach, the place she found the West Runton elephant bone in 1990. - Credit: ANTONY KELLY

The locations of other mammoths include Cromer Pier, Holt Country Park, Holt High Street, Holkham Estate, Coltishall Common, Granary Staithe, Hoveton and Cart Gap.

There is also a sticker book available which includes information about every mammoth and T-Rex, these can be bought online from www.norfolkstore.co.uk/go-go-discover. For the duration of the trail, each edition of the North Norfolk News will include a voucher that you can redeem from retailers for a free pack of stickers

Each of the sculptures has been individually sponsored, and they will be in place until September 10. After the trail finishes they will be auctioned off at Norwich Cathedral, on September 28.