North Norfolk News > News

Mammoth Marathon winner says course was 'one of the hardest'

Stuart Anderson

Published: 3:35 PM May 16, 2022
Updated: 4:42 PM May 16, 2022
The fastest women in the Mammoth Marathon, from left, Emma Tuck (second), Rose Waterman (first), Jennifer Ansell (third).



The winner of the first-ever Mammoth Marathon has described the course as "one of the hardest" he has ever raced. 

Alan Darby crossed the finish line with a time of 3:38:14 on Sunday. The second fasted man was Kyle Brooks, followed by Dominic Blake. 

Mr Darby, 38 and originally from Caister, said: "That was one of hardest courses I've raced, but I enjoyed it all the same.

"I was brought up in Norfolk so the big attraction for me was coming home to run with old friends and family. If it goes ahead next year, I certainly plan to return."

Alan Darby, the overall winner of the first north Norfolk Mammoth Marathon.



Rose Waterman, 40, was the first woman over the line with a time of 3:10:51, followed by Emma Tuck and Jennifer Ansell. 

Along with the full marathon course which started in Sea Palling and finished in Sheringham, there was also a half-marathon route from Mundesley.

Alexandra Smith was the fastest woman in the half-marathon, with a time of 1:31:21, followed by Rebecca Ferris and Negar Mirshekar. The fastest men were Simon English, John-David Fisher and Mark Van Ree. 

Cromer mayor Pat West and other volunteers at a drink station on the Mammoth marathon route.






