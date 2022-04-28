Road closures in place for north Norfolk marathon

People taking part in a North Norfolk Beach Runners Boxing Day event in front of Cromer Pier. The running club has partnered with the district council to run the Mammoth Marathon, which is taking place in 2022. - Credit: Mark Bullimore

Motorists are being advised about potential disruptions to traffic during a road race in north Norfolk next month.

The Mammoth Marathon, taking place on Sunday, May 15, will see runners head from Sea Palling to Happisburgh before taking in Walcott, Bacton, Paston, Mundesley and Northrepps, then onto the pier at Cromer and to the finish line at Sheringham High School.

For half-marathon runners, the starting line will be in Mundesley.

Currently, approximately 1,000 people are in training to compete in the 26.2 mile marathon, the district's first major road race in almost 30 years, since the Norfolk marathon ended in 1990.

The Norfolk marathon, passing through North Norfolk in 1984 - Credit: Archant Library

It is expected there will be disruption along the route that day, and motorists are being advised to take alternate routes during the race.

There will be some road closures at specific times in Mundesley and Sea Palling.

In Mundesley, a section of Beach Road and Paston Road will close from 9.10am to 1pm.

Parking will be free for the day on Gold Park Field to encourage spectators to watch the start and the full marathon runners coming through and to support local businesses.

Cars must be parked before the road closure begins at 9:10am.

Meanwhile, in Sea Palling, a section of Clink Road and Beach Road will close at 9.10am and open again at 10am.

Parking on Clink Road car park will be free for the start of the event to encourage spectators to watch the start and support the local businesses.

Again, cars must be parked before 9.10am.

The route for the North Norfolk Mammoth Marathon in 2022. - Credit: NNDC

Councillor Virginia Gay, portfolio holder for leisure, wellbeing and culture said: “This brilliant road race - the first in Norfolk for a very long time - will be run alongside our Deep History Coast on May 15th.

"After two long years and two delays, this is truly something to look forward to.

"At North Norfolk District Council, we wish all our intrepid competitors good luck," she added.

The race was cancelled in both 2020 and in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Its ‘mammoth’ theme ties in with the council’s Deep History Coast campaign which aims to draw more people to explore north Norfolk’s prehistoric heritage.











