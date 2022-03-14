Race for places in first ever Mammoth Marathon - with just two spots left

Happisburgh Lighthouse, one of the sights on the Mammoth Marathon - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The race is on to grab a place in the first Mammoth Marathon along the Deep History Coast in north Norfolk - with just two spots left.

The event, hosted by North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) and supported by North Norfolk Beach Runners, has sold 998 out of its 1,000 full and half marathon tickets.

The first official ‘Mammoth Marathon,' sponsored by Sportlink, will take place on Sunday, May 15, and be the first large-scale coastal road race in North Norfolk for 32 years.

People taking part in a North Norfolk Beach Runners Boxing Day event in front of Cromer Pier. The running club has partnered with the district council to run the Mammoth Marathon, which is taking place in 2022. - Credit: Mark Bullimore

The two ‘golden tickets’ left will be made available to win in a Strava Art Running competition with details being announced soon on the NNDC website and social media pages.

The Mammoth Marathon will support a number of charities including Break, Norfolk’s Big C, East of England Air Ambulance and The Benjamin Foundation.

Virginia Gay, NNDC's portfolio holder for culture and wellbeing, said: “We are pleased to announce that we will have 1,000 participants in total. It's good to know that so many runners have chosen our Deep History Coast as their destination."

She added: “We are all delighted to host this ‘mammoth’ event which will bring together our community, as we welcome new and returning visitors while celebrating this wonderful stretch of North Norfolk’s coast.”

The route the Mammoth Marathon will follow. Picture: NNDC - Credit: Archant

The competitors will take in the stunning scenery of the North Norfolk Deep History Coast during the 26.2-mile race and will have to endure the gruelling ‘Mammoth Mile’ at mile 25, prior to eventually finishing at Sheringham High School.

The full marathon will start at 9.30am in Sea Palling and the half-Marathon will start in Mundesley - the finish line for both races will be at Sheringham High School.

Clive Hedges, chairman of North Norfolk Beach Runners, added: “This is an exciting moment in the Norfolk Road Running calendar; this will be the first road marathon run in Norfolk since the original Norfolk Marathon came to an end in 1990.

"The North Norfolk Beach Runners are delighted to be supporting this event which will follow the coastline in our home county.

"I am sure this will appeal to many runners not just locally but from farther afield. Marathon running remains incredibly popular and to have this race in the Calendar for 2022 is a real bonus.”

Deadline day for ticket transfers is March 25. For more information, click here.