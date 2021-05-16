CANCELLED: Norfolk’s first road marathon in 30 years off due to coronavirus

The map for the north Norfolk Mammoth Marathon, which has been postponed until next year.

The highly anticipated Mammoth Marathon has been cancelled due to the coronavirus.

North Norfolk Beach Runners taking part in an event in front of Cromer Pier. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE North Norfolk Beach Runners taking part in an event in front of Cromer Pier. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

The first-of-its-kind race was to take place on May 17 and would have been the county’s first full road marathon since the original Norfolk Marathon came to an end in 1990.

But North Norfolk District Council (NNDC), which organised the run in partnership with the North Norfolk Beach Runners, still hope to turn the marathon into an annual event, and it will now run on Sunday, May 16, 2021.

Councillor Virginia Gay said: “With deep concerns continuing to grow around the spread of Covid-19, it is with regret NNDC has taken the advice to postpone the Mammoth Marathon on May 17, 2020.

“It has been a hard decision to make, however, our ultimate priority is your health and wellbeing and that of your families, our staff and our community.”

People who had already signed up for the marathon, and a half-marathon to run on the same day, will be offered refunds or deferments.

Mrs Gay added: “We would like to thank all those who have supported the Mammoth Marathon 2020; our participating runners training so hard to date, our sponsors and charities, together with our all of our staff and suppliers working so hard on this project.

We know together we will come back stronger for a successful Mammoth Marathon in 2021.”

The 26.2 mile race was to start at Sea Palling and wind along the coast to Sheringham, with the half marathon starting from Mundesley.

Its ‘mammoth’ theme ties in with the council’s Deep History Coast campaign which aims to draw more people to explore north Norfolk’s prehistoric heritage.

Mrs Gay added: “Our Deep History Coast will remain when the Coronavirus has gone and we look forward to getting our Mammoth Marathon back on track soon!”