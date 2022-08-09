Mammoth bone cast brought to coastal 'mini-museum'

Nigel Larkin, who made the cast of the West Runton Mammoth's tibia and worked on the preservation of the skeleton, at the Seaview Beach Cafe. - Credit: Supplied by the cafe

A replica of a mammoth's shin bone has become the star attraction of a 'mini-museum' which has taken shape at West Runton.

The Seaview Beach Café on Water Lane has had what it describes as a 'mammoth makeover' with window displays revealing more about the behemoths which once roamed the prehistoric plains where the north Norfolk coast now lies.

And now taking pride of place in the café's display of fossils is the cast of a bone from the 'West Runton Mammoth' skeleton discovered in 1990.

It is the first time the tibia cast has been on display outside Cromer Museum.

Nigel Larkin, who made the cast of the West Runton Mammoth's tibia and worked on the preservation of the skeleton, at the Seaview Beach Cafe. - Credit: Supplied by the cafe

Louise O'Shea, who owns the café with Martin Hipkin, said: "We feel honoured and privileged to be entrusted with this unique part of West Runton history.

"Over the last two years we took the decision to alter parts of the café to incorporate a ‘mini museum’ of fossils and finds from our coastline. These include fossils from steppe bison, southern mammoth, steppe mammoth, woolly mammoth, rhino and flint tools.

"We even have some hyena poo."

Margaret Hems pictured at West Runton beach, the place she found the West Runton elephant bone in 1990. She died earlier this year' aged 89. - Credit: ANTONY KELLY

Margaret Hems pictured on the dig at West Runton beach, the site where she found the West Runton elephant bone in 1990. - Credit: Submitted

Mr Hipkin said they had worked with Norfolk Museums Service on the displays and facts sheets, which were available to download through a QR code at the café.

He said: "It’s great that people can come to West Runton and view the tibia here at the place where it was found over 30 years ago.”

The West Runton Mammoth is the largest nearly complete mammoth skeleton to have been found anywhere, and the oldest found in the UK.

The Seaview Beach Cafe at West Runton, which has a 'mini museum' about fossils and mammoths. - Credit: Supplied

Its discoverer, Margaret Hems, has recently had a mammoth named after her - called Margaret's Mammoth at West Runton, part of this year's GoGoDiscover trail.

Dr David Waterhouse, Norfolk Museums' senior curator of natural history and geology, said: “Deep History Coast is about educating and inspiring people about the amazing surroundings we’re lucky enough to have here in Norfolk.

"It’s also about partnership working and helping to spread tourism more into the off-season of our seasonal seaside economies.

"It was a pleasure to work with Louise and Martin at the Seaview Café, who have been long-time supporters of Norfolk Museums Service by helping us to spread the word about responsible and safe fossil hunting”.

The GoGoDiscover trail runs until September 10.