Pop-up shop selling scented candles in north Norfolk

Emma Pratt, founder of Elsie & Tom, a brand of oil scented candles, at the Makers Gallery in Holt. - Credit: Supplied by Emma Pratt

A woman who created a brand of scented candles is now trading at a pop-up shop in north Norfolk.

Emma Pratt, who founded Elsie and Tom Hand Poured Candles, is the latest is a series of artisans and craftspeople to set up shop at the Makers Gallery in Chapel Yard in Holt.

She set up the business following a stroke.

She said: “My fragrance blends which are available in natural soya candles, wax melts and reed diffusers have helped me and now they are growing more and more popular as the brand grows."

Ms Pratt is joined by Victoria Hall, the artist behind Cluck Cluck!, a 10-year-old business selling homewares, gifts and prints.

They will be in residence until October 25.

The Makers Gallery was opened in July by Katy and John Frith, who want the space to provide an opportunity for artists and craftspeople to have a presence on the High Street and increase their following.