Maggie Hoyland is running her first marathon at 64 years old. Maggie practising on Sheringham beach front. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A woman from north Norfolk is planning to run her first ever marathon - at the age of 64.

Maggie Hoyland, who lives in Sheringham, will run the London Marathon on October 2 this year to raise money for the charity Children with Cancer UK.

She said: "I was watching last year's marathon and I was inspired by an elderly gentleman I saw running it. I thought if he can do it, why not."

Maggie Hoyland is running her first marathon at 64 years old. Maggie practising on Sheringham beach front. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

That day, she emailed the marathon organisers to apply for a spot.

Her colleague, Connor Rouse, 25, who she works with at Budgens of Holt, helped her apply.

Since then, Ms Hoyland has been training on a treadmill at home and running outside every evening.

She had never run before but is a keen walker. Six months ago she finished a 30-mile walk across north Norfolk on a cold and rainy day.

"I just want to raise money for the charity. I've been raising money for them for the last ten years," she said.

Even if she limps over the line, at least she will have raised some money, she added.

"I'm doing it more for the fun run rather than looking at the time."

Connor Rouse, 25, who works at Budgens of Holt, is running the London marathon to raise funds for Children with Cancer UK. - Credit: CT Baker Group

Until October she will be raising funds with Mr Rouse, who is a member of Holt Running Club and will also take part in the marathon.

He said: "I ran the London marathon last year for the same charity. It was an incredible experience."

Maggie Hoyland is running her first marathon at 64 years old. Maggie practising on Sheringham beach front. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Jess Read, spokesperson for the CT Baker Group, which owns Budgens of Holt, said: "We are very proud of Maggie’s enthusiasm and commitment to raising much-needed funds for well-deserving charities.

"Although a keen walker, Maggie isn’t a runner, so we were certainly surprised when she announced the news she was running the London Marathon.

"However, we have no doubt she will put her best foot forward and do herself proud."

Maggie Hoyland is running her first marathon at 64 years old. Maggie practising on Sheringham beach front. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Ms Read said that staff at Budgens have loved watching Mr Rouse's "dedication and progress with his running".

"To see him progress from 5k runs to marathons is a great achievement, and we were so proud of his incredible performance at his first marathon last year.

Connor Rouse, 25, from Holt, is preparing to run the London marathon this year. - Credit: CT Baker Group

"Everyone at the C T Baker Group is looking forward to cheering on both Maggie and Connor on the big day," Ms Read said.

To donate to the fundraising efforts, visit their pages on justgiving.com or click here for Mr Rouse or here for Ms Hoyland.

Maggie Hoyland is running her first marathon at 64 years old. Maggie practising on Sheringham beach front. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman











