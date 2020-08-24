Search

Town set for road closures and delays due to drainage works

PUBLISHED: 19:08 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 19:08 24 August 2020

Hadfield Road, North Walsham.

Hadfield Road, North Walsham. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

Delays are expected as temporary traffic lights and road closures are put in place in a market town in order to carry out drainage works.

Lynfield Road, North Walsham.

The works on Hadfield Road and Lynfield Road in North Walsham, will start on Monday, September 7, and will take eight weeks to complete, with three-way temporary traffic lights set for Hadfield Road 24 hours a day, seven days a week until work is complete.

Lynfield Road will be closed to traffic for four weeks, access to homes and businesses will be maintained however Norfolk County Council is telling motorists to expect delays.

While the road is closed traffic will be diverted via Mundesley Road.

The work, which will cost £140,000, will see two large banks of underground soakaways installed in order to solve regular surface water and flooding issues in the area.

A county council spokesman said: “The county council thanks people for their patience while this market town drainage improvement work is carried out.”

