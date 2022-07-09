Q&A: ' A perfect day would have cricket by the beach'

We're featuring people who live and work in north Norfolk as part of a series of Q&As. Answering our questions this week is Lucy Bambridge, from Aylsham.

How would you best describe your job or role in the community?

I work as a rapid response carer for a home care company named Extra Hands of Heacham.

I work all over north Norfolk helping provide the best care we can to support people to stay at home.

My role is very varied from providing care, monitoring staff, collecting information before starting care and reviewing along with any admin and troubleshooting that crops up.

The view from the town hall in Aylsham's National Trust-owned Market Place. - Credit: STUART ANDERSON

How long have you lived here?

I’ve lived in Aylsham over 10 years and have always lived locally growing up in the nearby village of Hevingham where most of my family still lives.

What would you do if you were mayor of your town or village for a day?

I would definitely do something about the amount and length of roadworks around the county!

What is your favourite landmark in north Norfolk?

Blickling Hall. It’s lovely to walk round the park or the lake. The Hall looks lovely at Christmas time too.

Blickling Hall, as viewed across the lake. - Credit: Archant

What is your favourite pub?

The Black Boys in Aylsham is a lovely pub with great food, huge platefuls.

Inside the Black Boys pub in Aylsham. - Credit: Archant

Which shops do you rely on?

I don’t really rely on any shops other than the local supermarket as we always seem to be out of food, cricket is hungry work [Lucy plays for Aylsham St Giles cricket club].

What is your favourite place to eat out in north Norfolk?

I’m happier with a takeaway from the local Indian or Chinese than eating out.

What is a perfect day in north Norfolk for you?

A perfect day would be to spend the day at the coast, somewhere like Cromer. Play a little cricket on the beach, go in the amusements and finish of with fish and chips by the cliffs.

Sam's perfect day in north Norfolk wouldn't be complete without a spot of beach cricket. - Credit: Archant

Which places would you recommend to visitors?

North Norfolk has so many great places to offer, I’d recommend people spend a whole week venturing round the county.

Who is your north Norfolk hero?

Probably the owners of the company I work for - David and Hazel Evans who have built up one of the longest established multi award winning home care companies, they are so lovely and friendly which is paramount to the job we do.

What do you most love about north Norfolk?

I love Norfolk, we are so lucky with a great coastline on our doorstep and lots of lovely places to explore.