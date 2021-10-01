News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Developer staff litter pick in town woods

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 12:00 PM October 1, 2021   
A team from the property developer Lovell were out in Cromer and the nearby Warren Woods for a litter pick. 

A team from the property developer Lovell were out in Cromer and the nearby Warren Woods for a litter pick. - Credit: Supplied by Lovell

Volunteers from a Norfolk housing developer have spent a day litter picking around Cromer to mark 50 years since their first partnership development.

The team of 12 from Norwich-based Lovell headed to Warren Woods in the town's east for the litter pick, which was part of a '50-Day Difference' campaign of volunteering for 50 days over the summer. 

A team from the property developer Lovell were out in Cromer and the nearby Warren Woods for a litter pick. 

A team from the property developer Lovell were out in Cromer and the nearby Warren Woods for a litter pick. - Credit: Supplied by Lovell

Natasha Baring, Lovell's field sales manager for East Anglia, said: “We’re delighted to do our bit to help maintain such a beautiful area for everyone's enjoyment.

"The benefits of getting out and about in nature are well known but litter detracts from this, so we wanted to use our Lovell 50-Day Difference event to support the town and help create a cleaner environment for wildlife, locals and visitors too."

A team from the property developer Lovell were out in Cromer and the nearby Warren Woods for a litter pick. 

A team from the property developer Lovell were out in Cromer and the nearby Warren Woods for a litter pick. - Credit: Supplied by Lovell

Nigel Lloyd, portfolio holder for environmental services, climate change and environment at North Norfolk District Council, thanked the team for their efforts.

You may also want to watch:

Cromer News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Graham Cole who is Alderman Fitzwarren in this year's Theatre Royal panto, Dick Whittington and his

TV | Video

The Bill star reveals he has moved to Norfolk and why he loves it

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
E10 petrol pump

Q&A: All you need to know about fuel shortages

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
From left, Sandra Claxton, Julie Coleman and Isobel Robson at the 'Norfolk Crawlers' beach hut in Mundesley.

North Norfolk beach hut wins award for country's best

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Cromer and Sheringham lifeboats working together to stage a rescue at Sheringham lifeboat day.Photo:

Norfolk Live

Person found following lifeboat search in north Norfolk

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon