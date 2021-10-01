Developer staff litter pick in town woods

Published: 12:00 PM October 1, 2021

A team from the property developer Lovell were out in Cromer and the nearby Warren Woods for a litter pick. - Credit: Supplied by Lovell

Volunteers from a Norfolk housing developer have spent a day litter picking around Cromer to mark 50 years since their first partnership development.

The team of 12 from Norwich-based Lovell headed to Warren Woods in the town's east for the litter pick, which was part of a '50-Day Difference' campaign of volunteering for 50 days over the summer.

Natasha Baring, Lovell's field sales manager for East Anglia, said: “We’re delighted to do our bit to help maintain such a beautiful area for everyone's enjoyment.

"The benefits of getting out and about in nature are well known but litter detracts from this, so we wanted to use our Lovell 50-Day Difference event to support the town and help create a cleaner environment for wildlife, locals and visitors too."

Nigel Lloyd, portfolio holder for environmental services, climate change and environment at North Norfolk District Council, thanked the team for their efforts.