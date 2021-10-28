News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Lorry crashes into powerlines in Cromer town centre

person

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 5:11 PM October 28, 2021   
The road of the incident in Cromer.

The road of the incident in Cromer. - Credit: Google Maps

A lorry crashed into powerlines in the centre of Cromer this afternoon.

Police and fire crews have rushed to the incident which happened at around 4pm on Church Street.

Fire crews and police attended the scene after a lorry collided with powerlines.

Fire crews and police attended the scene after a lorry collided with powerlines. - Credit: Sam Beezley

A spokesman for Norfolk police said: "We were called following reports that a lorry collided with a wall, lights and a lamppost.

"We are assisting with traffic diversions."

No serious injuries have been reported following the crash.

The incident caused significant traffic in the area this afternoon.

The incident caused significant traffic in the area this afternoon. - Credit: Sam Beezley

You may also want to watch:

The road is still open, however, is partially blocked and is causing delays in the area.

Most Read

  1. 1 Sinkhole opens up on busy Sheringham junction
  2. 2 RNLI rescues woman stranded on boat in Blakeney
  3. 3 WATCH: Military plane flies low over Cromer Pier
  1. 4 Plan to house Afghans at Holt Hall quashed
  2. 5 Replica of Only Fools and Horses van to go under the hammer
  3. 6 Hundreds pay tribute to Sheringham cobbler John Hart
  4. 7 WATCH: Fish and chip shop oil thieves caught on camera
  5. 8 Lorry crashes into powerlines in Cromer town centre
  6. 9 Volunteers pitch in to clean up pond
  7. 10 WATCH: Cars float on high tide in north Norfolk
Norfolk Live
Cromer News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Benjamin Rust, of Cromer, who has died aged 91. 

Obituary

Tributes to 'true gentleman' from well-known Cromer family

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Richardsons Stalham Boating Holidays Hoseason 2021 Awards

Norfolk Broads boating holiday company named best in Britain

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Tom Burns, managing director of Jeesal Residential Care Services.

'The company was becoming the story' - Under fire care home firm to sell up

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The East Anglian Air Ambulance was scrambled to assist paramedics in Beccles.

Norfolk Live

Air ambulance and coastguard attend incident on Sheringham beachfront

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon