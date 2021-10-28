Lorry crashes into powerlines in Cromer town centre

Published: 5:11 PM October 28, 2021

The road of the incident in Cromer. - Credit: Google Maps

A lorry crashed into powerlines in the centre of Cromer this afternoon.

Police and fire crews have rushed to the incident which happened at around 4pm on Church Street.

Fire crews and police attended the scene after a lorry collided with powerlines. - Credit: Sam Beezley

A spokesman for Norfolk police said: "We were called following reports that a lorry collided with a wall, lights and a lamppost.

"We are assisting with traffic diversions."

No serious injuries have been reported following the crash.

The incident caused significant traffic in the area this afternoon. - Credit: Sam Beezley

The road is still open, however, is partially blocked and is causing delays in the area.