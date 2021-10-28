Lorry crashes into powerlines in Cromer town centre
Published: 5:11 PM October 28, 2021
A lorry crashed into powerlines in the centre of Cromer this afternoon.
Police and fire crews have rushed to the incident which happened at around 4pm on Church Street.
A spokesman for Norfolk police said: "We were called following reports that a lorry collided with a wall, lights and a lamppost.
"We are assisting with traffic diversions."
No serious injuries have been reported following the crash.
The road is still open, however, is partially blocked and is causing delays in the area.
