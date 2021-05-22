'Spoilt for choice' - Why North Norfolk matters to RBL volunteer Lorna Fish

Published: 5:30 AM May 22, 2021

We're asking people in North Norfolk about their life and love for the area in a series of new Q&As.

This week we're featuring Northrepps resident and Royal British Legion volunteer Lorna Fish.

1. How would you best describe your job or role in the community?

My roles within the local community are very much in the voluntary sector, being chairman of Northrepps 'Poppyland' Branch of the Royal British Legion.

It is really great to be able to give help and support to people, especially during these very difficult times, when everyone is dealing with Covid-19 lockdown.

You may also want to watch:

2. How long have you lived in north Norfolk?

I was born in Northrepps village, and very proud of it. If, for example I have been away, it is a lovely warm feeling as I travel down the country road home.

The village sign at Northrepps. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant





3. What would you do if you were mayor of your town or village for a day?

If I was mayor of my village for a day I would love to host a village fun day at our lovely village hall. I could meet as many residents and their families as possible, from the very young to the elderly, and see everyone is having a great time.

However, I would not forget those who were incapacitated and could not come along - it would be lovely to call on them in their home.

Oh, I can taste those lovely cakes and scones that our village ladies make right now - delicious!

Northrepps village hall. - Credit: Ally McGilvray



5. What is your favourite pub?

There are some great pubs in north Norfolk, but it is lovely when I am around to go down to our village pub.

There is the Foundry Arms and also The White Horse in Overstrand. As well as being great hospitality venues, you don't even have to drive, you can walk.



6. Which shops do you rely on?

Cromer is the local shopping town - you can get delicious bread from Dudleys the bakers, lovely meat from The Butcher's Joint, Davies' Fish Shop, Rainbow Co-op and Morrisons. What more could you want?

A customer inside Dudleys Bakery in Cromer. - Credit: Archant





7. What is your favourite place to go and eat?



There are so many excellent places to go out to eat, including the two pubs that I have already mentioned, it would be so unfair of me to single out just one. Fish and chips and McDonald's are also included - very tasty!



8. What is a perfect day in north Norfolk for you?

I am absolutely spoilt for choice - it is wonderful to be with friends, either by the sea, or out in our countryside, during whatever season of the year.



9. Which places in north Norfolk would you recommend to visitors?

We are very much a holiday area, and I would recommend that visitors tour our beautiful coast as well as the countryside. One of my favourites is Felbrigg Hall, the history is wonderful, and the walks are magnificent.

There is so much for the children also, from having fun on the beaches, building sandcastles and eating lovely ice creams.

Felbrigg Hall. - Credit: Archant





10. Who is your north Norfolk hero?

Nelson.

A portrait of Lord Admiral Horatio Nelson. - Credit: Public Domain

11. What do you most love about north Norfolk?

I love Norfolk and, indeed, feel blessed to have so much beauty both coastal and countryside to enjoy. I want to encourage others and visitors alike to enjoy it. There is only one word to sum it up - 'bootiful. This comes from the heart of an 'over 21 year old'.

If you would like to take part or nominate someone you know for a Q&A, email stuart.anderson@archant.co.uk



