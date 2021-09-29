Former army commander to lead youth charity's fundraiser
- Credit: Matthew Usher
The life and times of one of Norfolk's best-known military figures will be in focus at a fundraising dinner for the Holt Youth Project.
Lord Richard Dannatt, former head of the British Army, will be the guest of honour at the event at Gresham's School's Auden Theatre on Saturday, November 6 from 7pm.
Lord Dannatt will give a talk about some of the events he has lived through, following a two-course meal.
The 70-year-old, who lives near Norwich, served in the Troubles, the Bosnian War and the Kosovo War and oversaw deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan during his tenure as Chief of the General Staff between 2006 and 2009.
His wife, Lady Philippa Dannatt, is Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk and patron of the Holt Youth Project, which supports young people and young carers.
You may also want to watch:
Tickets for the event are £45, for more information or to book call 01263 710918 or email Karen Burton at office@holtyouthproject.org.uk.
Most Read
- 1 North Norfolk beach hut wins award for country's best
- 2 Person found following lifeboat search in north Norfolk
- 3 Arrests after gang threw glass bottles and kicked victims
- 4 How fuel disruption is impacting one remote Norfolk village
- 5 How realistic is Vigil? Verdict of former submariner from Aylsham
- 6 Seaside pub with permission to convert is for sale by auction
- 7 Bakery owner, 25, moving to bigger premises after 'brilliant' first year
- 8 Terrifying moment car hits pole and bursts into flames is caught on camera
- 9 Frustration as bid to house Afghan refugees fails
- 10 'Very disappointing' - Vandals smash and burn toilets