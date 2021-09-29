Former army commander to lead youth charity's fundraiser

Published: 4:33 PM September 29, 2021

General Lord Richard Dannatt is to lead a fundraising dinner to benefit the Holt Youth Project. - Credit: Matthew Usher

The life and times of one of Norfolk's best-known military figures will be in focus at a fundraising dinner for the Holt Youth Project.

Lord Richard Dannatt, former head of the British Army, will be the guest of honour at the event at Gresham's School's Auden Theatre on Saturday, November 6 from 7pm.

Lord Dannatt will give a talk about some of the events he has lived through, following a two-course meal.

The 70-year-old, who lives near Norwich, served in the Troubles, the Bosnian War and the Kosovo War and oversaw deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan during his tenure as Chief of the General Staff between 2006 and 2009.

His wife, Lady Philippa Dannatt, is Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk and patron of the Holt Youth Project, which supports young people and young carers.

Tickets for the event are £45, for more information or to book call 01263 710918 or email Karen Burton at office@holtyouthproject.org.uk.



