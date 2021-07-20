Family's plea after cat which has spent majority of life indoors escapes

Published: 12:01 PM July 20, 2021

A family from Mid Norfolk are desperately appealing for help to find their missing cat.

Lola escaped through the open window of the family home in Bintree Road, Billingford on Sunday, July 18.

The nine-year-old cat has spent the majority of her life indoors and is of a nervous disposition leading her owners to be extremely concerned for her welfare.

Lola went missing while her owners Stephanie and Trevor Harris were on holiday in North Wales. Upon hearing the news Lola was missing, the couple cut their holiday break short and drove through the night to get back home to help in the search for the missing feline.

Lola is described as black, with large ears and with a couple of white hairs on her chest. She is fairly small and has patches of hair missing from her tummy and one of her front legs.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call: 07766 426605







