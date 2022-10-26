Smith sets sights on Turin after two wins on the trot

If you can't find him pulling pints or serving cocktails, you might try looking at the front of the pack in one of the region's biggest footraces races.

Logan Smith, 24 and from Cromer, is getting ready for a cross-country challenge after two stunning victories - the Great Eastern Run half marathon on October 16 and Run Norwich on October 23.

Logan Smith, from Cromer, crosses the finish line to win the 2022 Run Norwich 10km race. - Credit: Epic Action Imagery

Mr Smith said: "It felt great to win two big races in a row, not something I expected."

Mr Smith is now training for a race in Liverpool on November 26.

If he finishes in the top six, he will have booked a spot on a Great Britain and Northern Ireland team heading to Turin, Italy for the European Cross Country Championships in December.

He said: "I’m hoping to go and get amongst it and see how close I can get to the sharp end of the race."

Logan Smith (centre), male winner of Run Norwich 2022, with Reuben Andrews, left, who finished second, and Danny Adams, who was third. - Credit: Epic Action Imagery

Mr Smith's winning time in the half marathon in Peterborough was 65:55.03, and he won Run Norwich with a time of 31:22.

Representing the City of Norwich Athletic Club, he wore the bib number 1 in the Norwich footrace, after also finishing first the last time it was held in 2019.

Logan Smith, from Cromer, with the female winner of Run Norwich, Anya Culling. - Credit: Epic Action Imagery

He said: "I was hoping to go to Peterborough and get into a good race to run hard and be in a pack of good runners to run a fast time.

"But I ended up running it solo from about 3.5 miles, so I know there’s more there to come in a bigger race with a deeper field.

"Then in Run Norwich I really wanted to retain my title. It was a good first 5km running with Rueben [Andrews] and Danny [Adams].

"Then we hit Rose Lane at 5km and I put a surge going up the hill to see if either were going to come with me, but they both dropped off a touch and I just kept the pace and put a gap between us."

Logan Smith, left, with William Chandler at the Gangway in Cromer. - Credit: Archant

Mr Smith is the manger of the Gangway cafe/bar in Cromer, and also oversees its sister venues, the Gangway in Sheringham and the Potting Shed in Overstrand.

He is also co-owner of a new restaurant coming to Sheringham in mid-November called The Quarter Deck.



