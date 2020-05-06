Search

Advanced search

Lockdown students sent missing you collage from teaching team

PUBLISHED: 10:18 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:18 06 May 2020

Cromer Academy principal Antony Little. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Cromer Academy principal Antony Little. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

The teaching team at a north Norfolk school created a collage for students to let them know they were missing them during lockdown.

Cromer Academy staff created thias collage for students.. Picture: Cromer AcademyCromer Academy staff created thias collage for students.. Picture: Cromer Academy

The Cromer Academy collage says: “To all students, we wanted to say we are here to support you - stay safe, happy and healthy. Miss you until we see you again.”

You may also want to watch:

Principal Antony Little said: “Cromer Academy is a close community - and we know that our students are missing each other. But our teachers are also missing interacting with their students in the classroom. To let children know that they’re thinking of them, they decided to create this fun collage.

“I’m really proud of how hard our team has been working to deliver remote learning and look after the children of key workers at our school site - but what stands out is their ambition to go the extra mile to lift the spirits of our families.”

MORE: Reopening schools prematurely could lead to covid-19 spike, teaching unions warn

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Pop-up takeaway pizza restaurant planned for seaside town

Plans for Mammoth Pizza in Sheringham. Picture: James Henman architect/ NNDC planning documents

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

Bullying and anxiety found at care home already in special measures

Dunsland care home in Paston Road, Mundesley. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Laughing kookaburra keeps owner company on lockdown walks

Kat Tate has been taking her kookaburra Siren along on her daily lockdown walk. Picture: Supplied by Kat Tate

Boy cycles 181 miles in 45 days to thank the NHS

Liam Kelly, nine, is biking 181 miles in 45 days for NHS Charities Together. Pictures: Sharon Kelly

Most Read

Pop-up takeaway pizza restaurant planned for seaside town

Plans for Mammoth Pizza in Sheringham. Picture: James Henman architect/ NNDC planning documents

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

Bullying and anxiety found at care home already in special measures

Dunsland care home in Paston Road, Mundesley. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Laughing kookaburra keeps owner company on lockdown walks

Kat Tate has been taking her kookaburra Siren along on her daily lockdown walk. Picture: Supplied by Kat Tate

Boy cycles 181 miles in 45 days to thank the NHS

Liam Kelly, nine, is biking 181 miles in 45 days for NHS Charities Together. Pictures: Sharon Kelly

Latest from the North Norfolk News

How to mark VE Day in north Norfolk

Sir Winston Churchill giving his familiar 'V' sign. 75 years ago the former Prime Minister declared the war with Germany was over. Picture: PA/PA Wire

Minister sorry for no notice about asylum seekers’ move

Home Office minister Chris Philp MP. Picture: gov.uk/Neil Perry

Lockdown students sent missing you collage from teaching team

Cromer Academy principal Antony Little. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Give them a break! Scheme to reward health workers after pandemic launched

Nick Dent, who owns The Ship Inn at Mundesley, set up the Care4carers scheme. Picture: ALLY McGILVRAY

Lockdown laugh-off raises cash and smiles in memory of university student

Beverley Bishop (centre) with some of the people who took part in her lockdown 'laugh-in'. Photo: contributed
Drive 24