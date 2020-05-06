Lockdown students sent missing you collage from teaching team

The teaching team at a north Norfolk school created a collage for students to let them know they were missing them during lockdown.

The Cromer Academy collage says: “To all students, we wanted to say we are here to support you - stay safe, happy and healthy. Miss you until we see you again.”

Principal Antony Little said: “Cromer Academy is a close community - and we know that our students are missing each other. But our teachers are also missing interacting with their students in the classroom. To let children know that they’re thinking of them, they decided to create this fun collage.

“I’m really proud of how hard our team has been working to deliver remote learning and look after the children of key workers at our school site - but what stands out is their ambition to go the extra mile to lift the spirits of our families.”

