Search

Advanced search

Tell Us

What are you looking forward to doing when the lockdown is over?

PUBLISHED: 11:43 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:53 27 April 2020

Fish and chips on the beach. What are you most looking forward to doing whne the lockdown is over? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fish and chips on the beach. What are you most looking forward to doing whne the lockdown is over? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

Because of the coronavirus and the lockdown that’s come with it our lives are much different from what they were just a few months ago.

The importance of social distancing in slowing the spread of the virus means we can no longer do many of the things we used to take for granted.

But one day, the lockdown will be over - we’d like to find out what people in north Norfolk are most looking forward to when it is.

Perhaps you long to ride the Bure Valley Railway, or go canoeing on the Norfolk Broads.

Are you looking forward to having a pint at your local with some friends, or taking your mum for coffee and a slice of cake?

Or maybe you’d most like to simply sit on the beach with a serving of fish and chips and enjoy the sun.

Whatever you’re dreaming of doing when the lockdown is over, we’d like to hear from you.

Please select the option/s in the survey on this page that most appeal to you, or enter a different answer at the bottom of the form.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Auction house to restart antiques and fine arts sales

Tim Blyth of Keys Auctioneers and Valuers. Picture:: Keys Auctioneers and Valuers

Warning coastal town’s tourism sector could face second ‘bleak’ summer amid lockdown

Businesses in Sheringham are yet facing more disruption after a ‘touch and go’ 2019 summer season, due to the national lockdown restrictions. Picture: Archant

One in three jobs in North Norfolk at risk due to coronavirus

Nearly one in three jobs in North Norfolk is at risk due to coronavirus, according to new research. North Norfolk District Council's headquarters in Holt Road, Cromer. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Man bailed after cannabis plants found at village house

Police at scene in Walcott. Pictures: supplied

What are you looking forward to doing when the lockdown is over?

Fish and chips on the beach. What are you most looking forward to doing whne the lockdown is over? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Auction house to restart antiques and fine arts sales

Tim Blyth of Keys Auctioneers and Valuers. Picture:: Keys Auctioneers and Valuers

Warning coastal town’s tourism sector could face second ‘bleak’ summer amid lockdown

Businesses in Sheringham are yet facing more disruption after a ‘touch and go’ 2019 summer season, due to the national lockdown restrictions. Picture: Archant

One in three jobs in North Norfolk at risk due to coronavirus

Nearly one in three jobs in North Norfolk is at risk due to coronavirus, according to new research. North Norfolk District Council's headquarters in Holt Road, Cromer. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Man bailed after cannabis plants found at village house

Police at scene in Walcott. Pictures: supplied

What are you looking forward to doing when the lockdown is over?

Fish and chips on the beach. What are you most looking forward to doing whne the lockdown is over? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the North Norfolk News

One in three jobs in North Norfolk at risk due to coronavirus

Nearly one in three jobs in North Norfolk is at risk due to coronavirus, according to new research. North Norfolk District Council's headquarters in Holt Road, Cromer. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Postcards given to care homes so loved ones can keep in touch

Photographer Paul Macro has been donating postcards to care homes so the residents can send messages to loved ones. Images: Paul Macro

Church team distributing Easter eggs during lockdown

Mundesley Free church distributed Easter eggs to families in the village. One window sign which especially resonated. Pictures: David Broom

What are you looking forward to doing when the lockdown is over?

Fish and chips on the beach. What are you most looking forward to doing whne the lockdown is over? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man bailed after cannabis plants found at village house

Police at scene in Walcott. Pictures: supplied
Drive 24