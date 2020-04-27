Tell Us

What are you looking forward to doing when the lockdown is over?

Fish and chips on the beach. What are you most looking forward to doing whne the lockdown is over? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Archant

Because of the coronavirus and the lockdown that’s come with it our lives are much different from what they were just a few months ago.

The importance of social distancing in slowing the spread of the virus means we can no longer do many of the things we used to take for granted.

But one day, the lockdown will be over - we’d like to find out what people in north Norfolk are most looking forward to when it is.

Perhaps you long to ride the Bure Valley Railway, or go canoeing on the Norfolk Broads.

Are you looking forward to having a pint at your local with some friends, or taking your mum for coffee and a slice of cake?

Or maybe you’d most like to simply sit on the beach with a serving of fish and chips and enjoy the sun.

Whatever you’re dreaming of doing when the lockdown is over, we’d like to hear from you.

Please select the option/s in the survey on this page that most appeal to you, or enter a different answer at the bottom of the form.

