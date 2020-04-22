Search

Advanced search

Town council offers grants to those in need during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 13:26 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:48 22 April 2020

Sheringham town mayor Madeleine Ashcroft. Photo: Karen Bethell

Sheringham town mayor Madeleine Ashcroft. Photo: Karen Bethell

Archant

Grants of either £50 or £100 to spend on essentials are being made available to Sheringham residents who need them during the coronavirus lockdown.

Sheringham Town Council (STC) has launched a ‘Covid-19 Relief Fund’ to provide cards for either Tesco or Sainsbury’s

Madeleine Ashcroft, mayor, said it was hoped the scheme would help 100-200 people.

She said: “As well as the profound health implications of the Covid-19 Pandemic Crisis, there has also been an economic impact, the combined effect being that some Sheringham residents may be unable to access cash, cash points, banks or post office accounts for a significant period of time.

“Some residents ‘shielding’ or self-isolating may now need a new means to use or to pass to volunteers such that basic provisions can be purchased.

You may also want to watch:

“This is not something STC would normally undertake, but like some other town councils, STC has agreed at this exceptional time the fund could offer some very necessary support.

“However, it must be recognised that the fund is drawn by STC from the public purse and as such there has to be an understanding the full value of the card has to be repaid.

“Any ineligible or unsuccessful applications for this Fund will be directed by STC to the NNDC Hub who will be well placed to give further guidance on other possible sources of support.”

Mrs Ashcroft added: “STC is offering all Sheringham church, charity and voluntary groups the opportunity to contact STC and clarify any detail as to how the fund will work.

“It is expected the fund will be available later this week, or early next week and promoting the fund will be open to all Sheringham church, charity and voluntary groups with the aim we work together to help support any Sheringham resident in particular need during this Covid-19 crisis.”

To apply, call the town council on 01263 822213 or 07423 677192.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Two Norfolk resort towns among England’s worst hit by lockdown

Quiet streets in Cromer during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The 7 mysterious ‘lost towns’ of East Anglia

The remains of Dunwich's Greyfriars Picture: Phil Morley

Inquest opened into death of patient with coronavirus

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Garden centres working ‘every waking hour’ but future after coronavirus remains unclear

Ben Youngs, one of the directors of North Walsham Garden Centre. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Can I drive for exercise? Police chief addresses key question

Norfolk's chief constable Simon Bailey said people should not drive to the coast to exercise during the coronavirus lockdown. Images: Louise O'Shea/Steve Adams

Most Read

Two Norfolk resort towns among England’s worst hit by lockdown

Quiet streets in Cromer during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The 7 mysterious ‘lost towns’ of East Anglia

The remains of Dunwich's Greyfriars Picture: Phil Morley

Inquest opened into death of patient with coronavirus

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Garden centres working ‘every waking hour’ but future after coronavirus remains unclear

Ben Youngs, one of the directors of North Walsham Garden Centre. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Can I drive for exercise? Police chief addresses key question

Norfolk's chief constable Simon Bailey said people should not drive to the coast to exercise during the coronavirus lockdown. Images: Louise O'Shea/Steve Adams

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Town council offers grants to those in need during lockdown

Sheringham town mayor Madeleine Ashcroft. Photo: Karen Bethell

Town’s historic drinking fountain set to spout water again

The water fountain in Market Place, North Walsham was erected for the coronation of King George V, Pictures: NWTC

Little Mix announce cancellation of Norfolk concert

Little Mix have cancelled their UK summer tour, including their show at Norfolk's Holkham Estate, due to coronavirus Picture: Liz Hobbs Group

Holkham Country Fair finishing after 43 years

The freestyle motocross riders of Broke FMX in action at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Letter: ‘Why we reopened town’s cemetery’

Cromer Cemetery. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24