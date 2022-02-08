Bid to make fun park campsite in north Norfolk permanent

The approximate location of a proposed campsite next to Wroxham Barns fun park. - Credit: Google

A campsite which opened temporarily last year next to a family fun park in north Norfolk could be made permanent under new plans.

Wroxham Barns Ltd have submitted an application to North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) to change the use of a field on land southeast of the attraction near Hoveton.

Accessed via Tunstead Road, the field would be used as a campsite for up to 30 tents as well as five Safari-style glamping pods.

Wroxham Barns is a leisure and shopping complex with boutiques, craft studios, a kids' farm, funfair and restaurant. - Credit: Hattie Swain

A campsite operated there on a temporary basis in 2021.

Supporting documents state the pandemic has seen a "significant shift" in the demand for holidays, with staycations more popular now, and that 20pc of the pitches have already been booked for this year.

Highways have advised the applicant to submit a transport statement considering safety issues on Tunstead Road and sustainable transport to the site.

A decision on the bid is expected by March 9.