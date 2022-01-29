News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Tourism firms offered free membership of visitor scheme worth £150

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 12:51 PM January 29, 2022
The launch of the Norfolk and Suffolk Tourism Survey at Roaar! Andrew Hird, Chairman of Visit Norfo

Andrew Hird, chairman of Visit North Norfolk. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Hospitality, leisure and accommodation businesses in north Norfolk can now get a year's free membership of Visit North Norfolk, worth £150. 

North Norfolk District Council has joined forces with tourism body to make the offer by drawing on a Covid additional restrictions grant. 

Andrew Hird, chairman of Visit North Norfolk, said: “Businesses are at the heart of what we do and all our activity is about driving visitors to the website where they can plan their holidays.

People on the beach at East Runton, with Cromer Pier in the background. 

People on the beach at East Runton, with Cromer Pier in the background. - Credit: Richard Brunton

“After the last couple of challenging years, the support we have given has been invaluable to our members. So, we are grateful for the opportunity to extend this out to all businesses and look forward to welcoming them to a friendly and helpful network.”

Membership gives businesses a listing on the Visit North Norfolk website, as well as access to marketing researches and networking events.

Visit North Norfolk says tourism is worth nearly £529m to the region's economy and supports near 12,000 jobs. To find out more, visit www.north-norfolk.gov.uk/tasks/economic-growth/visit-north-norfolk-membership-scheme



