'Use the swings properly' - Vandalism sees park's swing removed

Published: 4:37 PM July 6, 2021

Holt Country Park rangers have said they are "not sure that everybody knows how to use [the] swings properly" because they often found them wrapped around the frames. - Credit: NNDC

A council has appealed to people to use the swings in one of its play areas properly after a spate of vandalism and damage to the equipment.

Holt Country Park, which is managed by North Norfolk District Council, is an award-winning woodland on the edge of the Norfolk Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

In February 2020, the council opened a new play area in the woodland which included a modern zip line, bug see-saw, and three different swings, including an inclusive bucket swing and a me-to-you swing where parents and toddlers can swing together.

But park rangers were recently forced to remove the popular me-to-you swing after it was damaged.

Posting a message on the park's Facebook page, rangers acknowledged that many were missing the swing but explained that they were "not sure that everybody knows how to use [the] swings properly" because they often found them wrapped around the frames.

They also warned that if the equipment and "valuable area of the park" were not looked after then there may be "no play equipment left."

One of the swings at Holt Country Park wrapped around the frame. - Credit: NNDC

The latest data available from www.police.co.uk show that between May 2020 and May 2021 reports of anti-social behaviour in Holt fell from 19 to eight.

Colin Brown, NNDC’s sports, countryside and recreational manager, said: “We were delighted to open the new play area, built by the council at a cost of £45,000, at Holt Country Park in February 2020.

“It’s a popular area for families from the community and visitors from further afield to enjoy when they visit the park and that’s how we’d like to keep it.

"Unfortunately, we’ve recently had to repair the ‘Me to You’ Swing due to damage caused by the equipment either being vandalised or used inappropriately - and that of course means it’s not available for the public to use while we make it safe again."

One of the swings at Holt Country Park wrapped around the frame. - Credit: NNDC

Mr Brown echoed the comments on the Facebook page, urged people to be sensible and to report any inappropriate use of the play area.

He said: "We’re asking everyone to help us ensure the play area remains open for everyone’s enjoyment all year round, by using the equipment sensibly and reporting any improper use of the facilities they may witness to staff at the park or via email to countryside@north-norfolk.gov.uk.”