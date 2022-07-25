Ukrainian arrivals in north Norfolk dwindle

The Ukrainian flag. The number of Ukrainian arrivals in north Norfolk has dwindled. - Credit: OLEH_HONCHARENKO

The number of Ukrainians arriving in north Norfolk from their war-torn homeland has dwindled.

North Norfolk District Council documents show that 96 adults and 63 children have applied to come to the district, and that "a significant number" of the Ukrainians had arrived as the visa process had been improved.

But the council says there has been a drop in the number of people arriving, which had been reflected in the number of Ukrainians coming to welcome meetings at the council's headquarters in Holt Road, Cromer.

The council had been holding the meetings twice a week, but this has now been reduced to once weekly due to the declining numbers.

Around six million refugees have left Ukraine for other European countries since Russia invaded on February 24. The UK has taken in just under 100,000.

However, many Ukrainians are now choosing to return to parts of their country including the capital, Kyiv, which are considered relatively safe.