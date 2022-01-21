Free trees on offer at country park event

Trees will be given away for free at an event at Holt Country Park.

People will have the chance to grab a tree for free at an upcoming giveaway, after the event had to be cancelled two months ago due to bad weather.

North Norfolk District Council is running the giveaway at Holt Country Park on Saturday, January 29 from 10am-2pm.

The event is part of the council's campaign to plant 110,000 trees by April 2023.

The council said: "We are encouraging members of the local community to come along and commit to plant a tree in their garden as part of our north Norfolk tree planting scheme.

"There will also be an opportunity to learn more about the overall project, how it's progressing, our plans for the future and how to get involved further."

The event was originally planned to take pace on November 27 last year, but it then had to be called off because of stormy weather.