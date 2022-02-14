30-year-old takes over as new district council leader

Tim Adams, who has taken over as leader of North Norfolk District Council. - Credit: Paul Heinrich

Thirty-year-old Tim Adams has taken over as leader of North Norfolk District Council with a pledge to support people hit by fuel and cost of living rises.

Mr Adams, from the Liberal Democrats, was voted in as leader at this month's full council meeting, replacing Sarah Bütikofer, who stood down for personal reasons.

He said his top priorities would be the continued reduction of the council's carbon footprint, as well as supplying more emergency temporary accommodation and the authority's planning department.

Mr Adams said: "We also really want to focus on improving the quality of life for residents in north Norfolk.

"We cannot ignore the immediate challenges - the significant rises in energy costs and living costs that are impacting families already. As a council we will be looking to do as much as we can to support families in north Norfolk."

Mr Adams also paid tribute to Mrs Bütikofer, who he said had been "immensely strong" through some great challenges.