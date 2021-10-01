News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
From bike racks to windows - £37,000 in grant cash handed out

Stuart Anderson

Published: 3:24 PM October 1, 2021   
A new cycle rack at St Nicholas Church in Wells is one of the project funded by the latest round of council grants. 

New doors and windows for a village hall, a cycle rack for a church and a helping hand in setting up a new men's shed are all projects that have been made possible by a council's funding round. 

North Norfolk District Council's sustainable communities fund panel has decided to give more than £37,000 to projects including the men's shed, the cycle rack at Wells-next-the-Sea's St Nicholas church and new fittings at Banningham and Colby Village Hall.

Councillor Virginia Gay said: "This has been a trying year for community groups. But once again these awards remind us of the many people in north Norfolk who have worked so hard to make life better for all of us. Please do keep the applications coming."

Applications for the panel's November funding round should be put in by November 1. 

Anyone interested in finding out more should contact Sonia Shuter, the council's health and communities manager, by emailing sonia.shuter@north-norfolk.gov.uk.

