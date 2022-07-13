New town clerk shares her ambitions for Sheringham

A new clerk has joined Sheringham Town Council and says she can't wait to work with its team.

Sarah Peberday said her ambitions in the role are to build stronger links with the community and local groups, assist with environmental matters and social engagement.

She began her career in insurance more than 30 years ago, moving through varied roles such as supervisor within the Norfolk Police Control room and head of customer service centres.

Most recently, she was general manager of a local charity on the north Norfolk coast.

“This role is a real opportunity for me to bring my knowledge as a resident of Sheringham, but also an understanding of the complexities of need in coastal communities," she said.

"I am looking forward to working with the mayor and deputy mayor, councillors and Sheringham Town Council staff as well as other organisations."

Ms Peberday is also a volunteer with Sheringham Carnival Association.