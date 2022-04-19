News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Details of town's Jubilee street party revealed

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:06 AM April 19, 2022
People in Sheringham celebrating the Queen's Diamond

People in Sheringham celebrating the Queen's Diamond Jubilee at a street party in 2012. More festivities are being planned for the Platinum Jubilee in June this year. - Credit: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham's High Street and Church Street will be filled with Union Jack bunting and people celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June. 

The town council has outlined its plans for the monarch's milestone, marking 70 years of her reign. 

The town crier will read a proclamation at 2pm on Thursday, June 2 at the Town Clock, and from 7.30pm there will be a procession from  Otterndorf Green to the Leas, where there will be a picnic.

To make a lantern and join in the parade, ask for details at Miss Madeleines in Station Road or email sheringhamcarnivalofficial@gmail.com.

Jane Bussey will play a specially-written bugle call at 9.30pm, and mayor Peter Ratcliffe will light the town's beacon at 9.45pm.

On Saturday, June 5, the Jubilee street party will take place from midday to 3pm, and prizes will be awarded for: Best dressed table/group; best dressed shop window and best decorated garden/balcony. Winners will be announced at 3pm on the Sunday.

Everyone is encouraged to bring a picnic, tables and chairs to help with the celebrations.

Sheringham News

