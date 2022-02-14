Town gets its Covid memorial plaque

Adel MacNicol, centre, presents the Covid memorial plaque to Sheringham's mayor Peter Ratcliffe and former mayor Madeleine Ashcroft. - Credit: Supplied by Sheringham Town Council

The community spirit shown in Sheringham during the Covid-19 pandemic has been recognised in the form of a new plaque at the town's community centre.

Adel MacNicol, a Deputy Lieutenant for Norfolk, presented the blue plaque - one of 400 made for parishes across the county - to Peter Ratcliffe and Madeleine Ashcroft, the town's current and former mayors respectively, at a Queen's Jubilee Public Meeting on February 10.

Mrs Ashcroft said: "This is to recognise how the community came together during Covid, and it is for the whole community."

The plaque bears the inscription of Norwich-born Victorian-era sociologist Harriet Martineau: 'Live your best and act your best and be your best today'.

The plaque is on display in the reception area of the Holway Road centre.

The cost of the project has been covered by sponsorship from Adnams, the Red Socks Charitable Trust, the Geoffrey Watling Charity, the Pennycress Trust, the Kip and Alison Bertram Trust and the Sybil Cholmondeley Trust.