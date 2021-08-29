News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Local Council

Second beach wheelchair arrives on north Norfolk coast

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers

Published: 8:28 PM August 29, 2021   
A beach wheelchair on Cromer beach.

A beach wheelchair on Cromer beach. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

People have travelled far and wide to make use of a second available-for-hire beach wheelchair on the north Norfolk coast, following the success of the first one at Cromer

The new wheelchair arrived at Sheringham West beach this week, and like its counterpart, can be brought into the water thanks to its large pneumatic wheels.

Emma Spagnola, Liberal Democrat candidate for Suffield Park in the 2019 North Norfolk District Counc

Councillor Emma Spagnola, who represents Suffield Park ward in Cromer. - Credit: Archant

“It’s something that I’ve been speaking to the district council about since becoming a councillor,” said Emma Spagnola, who represents Suffield Park in Cromer. 

“At that time, my grandmother was alive, and she said to me when I was telling her about it - she was in her late 80s - ‘What I would give just to put my feet in the sea one more time.’” 

“It’s going to make a huge amount of difference to hopefully mainly the locals who need it,” she added.

You may also want to watch:

Ms Spagnola said in a tweet people had travelled from as far as Cambridge and Peterborough to make use of the Cromer chair, which had made her morning and brought a tear to her eye. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Villagers voice bank holiday parking gridlock fears
  2. 2 'Exciting time' for railway's new manager amid record sales
  3. 3 Man to face trial accused of causing unnecessary suffering to snake
  1. 4 Abnormal load to cause road disruption in Norfolk
  2. 5 Your Say: Is Banksy good for Cromer?
  3. 6 Vodafone blames tourists as families are left without 4G for months
  4. 7 App launched to help visitors avoid overcrowded beaches in north Norfolk
  5. 8 Investigation after man acts inappropriately, follows and shouts at woman
  6. 9 Hospital saving 1,900 bed days through virtual ward treatment
  7. 10 Second beach wheelchair arrives on north Norfolk coast
North Norfolk District Council
Campaign
Leisure Landmarks
Sheringham News
North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The National Trust have restored the kitchen at Felbrigg Hall to show how it would look during a din

Anger over National Trust's decision to close free Felbrigg car park

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
 Westbrook House is in Cabbell Road, Cromer.

Dirty with holes in walls - damning report on care home

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Tony Gosling, from the group The Land Is Ours. 

'Camp on disputed land' planned near popular beach

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Sun Court Nursing Home in Sheringham. Picture: Google StreetView

Sheringham care home placed in special measures after latest CQC rating

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon