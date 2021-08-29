Second beach wheelchair arrives on north Norfolk coast

Published: 8:28 PM August 29, 2021

People have travelled far and wide to make use of a second available-for-hire beach wheelchair on the north Norfolk coast, following the success of the first one at Cromer.

The new wheelchair arrived at Sheringham West beach this week, and like its counterpart, can be brought into the water thanks to its large pneumatic wheels.

Councillor Emma Spagnola, who represents Suffield Park ward in Cromer. - Credit: Archant

“It’s something that I’ve been speaking to the district council about since becoming a councillor,” said Emma Spagnola, who represents Suffield Park in Cromer.

BEACH WHEELCHAIRS: We were touched by the response to our introduction of a beach wheelchair to Cromer and how quickly they booked up. 🏖️



We are delighted to announce that our second beach wheelchair in Sheringham is available to book!



Book today: https://t.co/18HpLbjgWA pic.twitter.com/qQgCzb7Jiw — North Norfolk District Council (@NorthNorfolkDC) August 26, 2021

“At that time, my grandmother was alive, and she said to me when I was telling her about it - she was in her late 80s - ‘What I would give just to put my feet in the sea one more time.’”

“It’s going to make a huge amount of difference to hopefully mainly the locals who need it,” she added.

You may also want to watch:

Ms Spagnola said in a tweet people had travelled from as far as Cambridge and Peterborough to make use of the Cromer chair, which had made her morning and brought a tear to her eye.