Sessions planned for prospective councillors

Anyone who has ever thought about getting into local government has been encouraged to go to one of two 'prospective candidate events' at North Norfolk District Council's offices in Holt Road, Cromer.

The sessions will include presentations from current councillors, details of upcoming elections and a question and answer session.

Emma Denny, the council's democratic services manager, said: “We would encourage anyone who is interested in becoming a councillor to attend one of these events.

"It is a really good way to find out more about the role in a relaxed and informal environment.

“So, if you are curious about what is involved in being an elected representative for your community, then please come along and hear from our current councillors about why they do it.

"They will be available to answer any questions you may have and talk about their own experiences of the role.”

The sessions will take place on September 28 from 6pm-8pm and October 7 from 10am-midday.

As well as in person, the events can also be attended via Zoom. Anyone wishing to go along should email democraticservices@north-norfolk.gov.uk.