Failed care home by coast to be turned into flats

Stuart Anderson

Published: 9:30 AM January 6, 2022
Tugay Akman, chief executive of Jeesal group, pictured in front of Cawston Park hospital, near Aylsh

Tugay Akman, chief executive of Jeesal group. - Credit: Colin Finch

Plans have been made to convert a former residential care home into flats.

Westbrook House, in Cabbell Road, Cromer, was run by care home provider Jeesal Care.

The care home was put into special measures after a damning report from health watchdog, the Care Quality Commission (CQC), in August last year.

Tugay Akman, Jeesal's chief executive, said the home closed in October, and the firm wanted to renovate the building and turn it into flats as part of the company's pivot away from care and towards property management. 

Jeesal announced in October that it was selling its care homes following a string of controversies including the closure of Cawston Park Hospital in May, following the deaths of three patients in the years previous

Mr Akman said: "There were a number of properties that we identified that were a very old style and no matter what you do with them, they wouldn't be suitable for care in the future. So we've taken them out of care.

Westbrook House is in Cabbell Road, Cromer.

Westbrook House is in Cabbell Road, Cromer. - Credit: Google StreetView

"The idea will be to bring it into productive life, so if someone wants to buy it and we think it's the right price then it would be sold." 

The plan is to turn the building into four two-bedroom homes, with one on each floor.

Two of the flats would have small balconies, and the one on the lower ground level would have a small courtyard.

The building backs onto Evington Gardens, and is a stone's throw from the cliffs overlooking the seafront, west of the pier.

Although there is no off-road parking, there is on-street parking and the location is a short walk from the town's bus station and railway station. 

The application for the conversion has been made to North Norfolk District Council. 

The CQC's August report into Westbrook House said the home's residents were at risk of burns and getting trapped by exposed radiators and pipes, and the building was unclean, mouldy and damp.

Inspectors found holes in the walls and the lift had not worked for three years.  

Incidents including falls went unreported, and there was a "serious incident" in April this year which raised concerns about certain members of staff.

