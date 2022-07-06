First look at plans for Sheringham's new £1.65m recycling centre

An impression of the proposed new recycling centre on Holt Road in Sheringham. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Plans have been revealed for a new £1.35m recycling centre in Sheringham.

The facility will replace the current site on Holt Road in East Beckham, which has been earmarked for closure.

It will be located on land opposite the existing centre and accessed from the A148 Holt Road, where a new junction is proposed to improve visibility in both directions.

County councillors allocated £1.65m funding in February 2019 for this part of Norfolk’s recycling centre improvement programme.

This followed advice from county council officers who said the current site would not be able to cope with demands created by future housing growth.

Sheringham's current recycling centre has been earmarked for closure after a report said it would not cope with future demand. - Credit: Archant

The new recycling centre will have:

a reuse shop

parking spaces

a one-way system for traffic flow and reduced queues

separate public and service areas (which means it would not need to close for waste collection lorries, as is the case at the current site)

a 'pay as you throw' section for DIY waste and a trade service for small businesses

Norfolk County Council is now inviting residents to have their say on the proposed location and design.

The consultation is open from July 1 to 31.

A drop in event, where residents can discuss the plans with officers from the county council, will be held at the Holway Road Community Centre in Sheringham on Wednesday, July 13, between 2.30 and 6.30pm.

Information will also be displayed at Sheringham Library from July 1 to 12.

Following the consultation, Norfolk County Council hopes to submit the planning application in autumn 2022. If approved, construction is expected to start in summer 2023 and the new site could be open in late 2023 to early 2024.

Eric Vardy, cabinet member for environment and waste, and county councillor for the Holt division, said the new recycling centre is designed to make it easier for people to use - Credit: Supplied by the Conservatives

Eric Vardy, cabinet member for environment and waste, and county councillor for the Holt division, where the current recycling centre is located, said: “We want to deliver a new recycling centre with plenty of parking, a one-way system to cut queues, and that has space for a reuse shop.

“The new and much larger site is designed to make it easier for people to use, help increase recycling rates, and ensure the area has a recycling centre that’s fit for the future.

"I urge residents to look at the plans and have their say," he added.















