Fresh grants for Omicron-hit firms announced

Businesses in north Norfolk hit by the Omicron variant of Covid-19 that missed out on previous council grants can apply through a new funding round which has just been announced.

Handouts ranging from £1,000 for sole traders to £6,000 for firms with 25 or more employees can put their names forward in North Norfolk District Council's Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Additional Restrictions Grant scheme.

Hospitality, leisure and accommodation firms as well as those that supply them will be given priority in the scheme, which was set up to help businesses that missed out on benefiting from the council's main Omicron support round.

Councillor Richard Kershaw, portfolio holder for sustainable growth, said: “As promised we have continued to monitor the situation for our business community as they seek to bounce back after these immensely challenging times.

"We are pleased that we are able to continue offering support to suit different types of businesses that operate in the district, and remain committed to exploring all future opportunities to continue delivering that support."

Applications can be made on the council's website.