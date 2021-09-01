'Wholly inappropriate' - Renewed bid for storage container site slammed

Published: 11:00 AM September 1, 2021

The site off Langham Road at Morston, where a storage facility is proposed. Image: Google Maps - Credit: Archant

An application to put 39 storage containers and a portable office on a former RAF site near the North Norfolk coast has been called "wholly inappropriate" for the area by those who object to the bid.

Jonathan Cheetham has applied to turn a 4.58-hectare site off Langham Road in Morston, in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, into a storage site for up to 107 caravans or boats.

The proposal follows a similar bid to place 29 containers on the site which was submitted to NNDC last year, but later withdrawn after receiving a number of objections and Mr Cheetham was advised it did not meet a number of planning policies.

The new application includes a number of revisions that seek to address the concerns raised in objection to the original bid, particularly in relation to the site location within AONB, light pollution and biodiversity.

Mr Cheetham said "having listened to the concerns raised about the previous application" there had been a number of revisions to the latest application including making changes that "safeguarded" a larger area for biodiversity, "specified the number of boats/caravans" which would be stored on the site and "only includes very limited lighting."

But despite these changes, the proposal has still received a number of objections from those living in the area and from the Norfolk Coast Partnership which has said the new bid "seems little different to the last one" and will have a "detrimental impact on the special qualities of the AONB."

One person living in Langham said the application for "quasi-industrial use, in an area of Outstanding Natural Beauty" would be "wholly inappropriate to the rural site and the site's use for ancillary purposes more than 75 years ago was "no reason to grant this application."

While another said: "The storage of caravans and containers, their movement in and out with the associated vehicular access cannot be anything other than a diminution of the natural beauty of what is a designated area of outstanding natural beauty."

They also raised concerns about pedestrian safety on Morston Road and the volume of traffic the storage site would bring to the area, as did other objectors.

The deadline for a decision to be made of the application is November 11.

Mr Cheetham declined to comment on the most recent objections.