North Norfolk News > News > Local Council

Plans to replace town's public toilets with 'improved' facility

Daniel Hickey

Published: 3:24 PM July 5, 2022
Vicarage Street car park in North Walsham at which a hit and run occurred. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

North Norfolk District Council is planning to replace the public toilets at Vicarage Street carpark in North Walsham.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) has published an application on its own online planning portal to build new loos on Vicarage Street carpark.

The plans include male, female and gender neutral loos, as well as a changing places and family room with baby changing facility.

Changing Places toilets are large, accessible facilities designed to accommodate people with severe disabilities, and include equipment such as hoists, curtains, changing benches and space for carers.

The current building, to be demolished, has cubicles accessed directly from the carpark.

A document supporting the application says the new toilets "represent great improvement for the users with more privacy and security".

It also states the proposal brings the toilet "up to current standards with added spaces, which will be inclusive for all members of the public".


