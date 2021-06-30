North Walsham football club could have lease extended

Published: 10:39 AM June 30, 2021

A North Norfolk football club could have its lease extended so vital refurbishment works including a new pitch can take place.

While the extension will mean the local council foots the bill for some much-needed maintenance, the change of lease will also see the club's rent increase.

North Walsham Town Football Club's current lease on land at Greens Road, which is owned by North Norfolk District Council is due to expire in seven years.

But the site needs new boilers, sewage pumps and some electrical rewiring totalling £60,000 costs the club cannot afford.

In order to cover the cost of the works, the club is requesting NNDC extend the lease to allow the club to extend and in turn develop and support the proposed 3G pitch installation at the site.

Councillors will discuss the proposal to extend the lease at the next NNDC cabinet meeting on Monday, July 5