Town council faces 'homeless' future after failed Wetherspoon bid

Flashback to 2016 when North Walsham Town Council moved out of the Cedars building. - Credit: Archant

A town council which moved out of its offices to make way for a Wetherspoon that never happened is now facing the prospect of being homeless.

North Walsham Town Council is soon to be kicked out of its current headquarters at 18 King's Arms Street by the building's owners, Norfolk County Council (NCC).

File photo of the Cedars building in New Street, North Walsham, which is currently being refurbished. - Credit: Archant

NCC says this is because the offices fall below a certain EPC (energy performance certificate) rating and so cannot be let to tenants due to changes in energy standards.

Garry Bull, North Walsham's mayor, said he regretted that the town council would be "made homeless again" from March next year if a new site was not found.

North Walsham mayor Garry Bull. - Credit: John Newstead

"We would very much like to remain in the centre of town, where our residents can easily get to our offices," he said.

“We will continue to work hard for our town, and we will keep everyone updated on our plans to find a new home.

"Our staff team are incredibly committed to supporting our community and will continue to work from the King's Arms Street offices until we have an alternative.”

The town council had been based at the Grade-II listed Cedars building in New Road for 42 years until its move to King's Arms Street in 2016.

This was because JD Wetherspoon had earlier approached the Cedars' owner, North Norfolk District Council, with a plan to turn it into a pub.

But after years of toing and froing, the plan fell through, and NNDC are now refurbishing the building ahead of finding another occupant.

An NCC spokesman said the town council had known since spring they would have to move out, and were in talks with NNDC about returning to the Cedars.

The spokesman said NCC was spending £2 million on researching how to decarbonise 100 of its properties, and would decide next year how to proceed.

He said the North Walsham Registration Office - also located at King's Arms Street - was not affected by the new energy rules as it was part of the county council and not a tenant.

But Lucy Shires, county councillor for North Walsham East, criticised NCC's decision. She questioned future of the King's Arms Street building and the future of the registrars - the only ones in the North Norfolk constituency - within it.

Lucy Shires, county councillor for North Walsham East. - Credit: Supplied

Ms Shires said: "Will the building be sold to help pay of the council’s massive debt? How many more evictions will there be on buildings that the county council haven’t made energy efficient enough?”

NNDC has also been contacted for comment.