North Norfolk News > News > Local Council

Footpaths and parking to close as work on town's pedestrianised area begins

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:39 AM February 24, 2022
Lepus in North Walsham

A pedestrian slope between Market Street and St Nicholas Place in North Walsham is set to close. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

A busy footpath which leads to a parade of shops and town centre church is set to close for weeks as improvement work begins.

The work on the footpath, which runs between Market Street and St Nicholas Court, will begin on Monday, February 28 and continue for 15 weeks, with a pedestrian management system in place and access to shops and homes maintained at all times.

Work comes as part of heritage action zone plans which are being funded by a £975,000 grant from Historic England.

Two short stay parking spaces on Market Street will close to become a taxi rank, while work is completed on the lower section of the Shambles.

Work will see paving slabs on the sloped path removed, with new retaining walls added to create a levelled seating area.

New plants will also be added to the area along with a slope to the church and a series of new pavements.

