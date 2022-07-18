Council taking applications for youth council steering group

Young people in north Norfolk will get to have a say in the formation of a new youth council - which is taking its first steps this month.

North Norfolk District Council is creating a steering group of young people who will work to shape what the new council will look like.

NNDC is looking for young people aged 11-18 living in north Norfolk who have an interest in shaping products and services in the district.

Applicants should be passionate about youth representation and advocacy for all young people, want to develop their leadership and communication skills and be available for a full-day workshop on August 20.

Applications can be made online at britishyouthcouncil.typeform.com/to/Wq1MzTC0 by July 31.

Emma Denny, democratic services manager at NNDC, said: "This is a great opportunity for young people across the district to be involved in making decisions that can affect their communities.



