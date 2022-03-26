North Norfolk to get £300,000 to build five new accessible toilets

Five new Changing Places accessible toilets are set to be built in north Norfolk. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

North Norfolk is set to receive £300,000 to build five new accessible toilets across the district.

Government funding will see new Changing Places accessible toilets built in North Walsham, Sheringham, Wells and Fakenham.

The location of the new loos will be decided by North Norfolk District Council on Monday.

It is hoped new toilets will make more north Norfolk destinations accessible to everyone.

Changing Places toilets allow people with limited mobility, disabilities or specific care needs who cannot use standard accessible toilets, to use a facility with advanced equipment, including moveable hoists and changing benches.

Councillor Emma Spagnola, accessibility champion, said: "I’m delighted we will see more facilities in north Norfolk and all the opportunities they will bring for our residents and visitors.”

The council already has two Changing Places facilities, one situated at the North Norfolk Visitor Centre in Cromer and the other in The Reef Leisure Centre in Sheringham.

It also has existing plans to open two more facilities at Stearman’s Yard Car Park in Wells and the Queens Road Car Park in Fakenham which are expected to be completed by July, with further plans to develop them at The Leas, Sheringham and Vicarage Street in North Walsham.







