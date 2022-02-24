News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Car park charge rises confirmed

Stuart Anderson

Published: 2:55 PM February 24, 2022
Motorists will soon have to pay more to park in popular north Norfolk locations including Cromer. 

Planned parking charge rises at some of Norfolk's most popular coastal spots have been confirmed. 

A majority of North Norfolk district councillors have voted to put up prices at around 30 of its car parks including those in Cromer, Sheringham, Wells-next-the-Sea and Mundesley.  

It is the first time in six years the council has put up its parking fees, although season tickets will remain frozen.

Where motorists had to pay £1.30 for the first hour at 'resort' car parks they will soon be paying £1.50, and the first-hour rate of £1 at 'standard' car parks will go up to £1.20. Holt Country Park's all-day rate is changing from £2 to £2.30.  

Coaches will also have to pay more to park - £12 instead of £10. 

Tory group leader Christopher Cushing tried to block the rise for car parks away from the coast in towns such as North Walsham and Stalham, but was voted down. 

