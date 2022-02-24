Car park charge rises confirmed

Motorists will soon have to pay more to park in popular north Norfolk locations including Cromer. - Credit: Archant

Planned parking charge rises at some of Norfolk's most popular coastal spots have been confirmed.

A majority of North Norfolk district councillors have voted to put up prices at around 30 of its car parks including those in Cromer, Sheringham, Wells-next-the-Sea and Mundesley.

It is the first time in six years the council has put up its parking fees, although season tickets will remain frozen.

Where motorists had to pay £1.30 for the first hour at 'resort' car parks they will soon be paying £1.50, and the first-hour rate of £1 at 'standard' car parks will go up to £1.20. Holt Country Park's all-day rate is changing from £2 to £2.30.

Coaches will also have to pay more to park - £12 instead of £10.

Tory group leader Christopher Cushing tried to block the rise for car parks away from the coast in towns such as North Walsham and Stalham, but was voted down.