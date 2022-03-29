New youth council will aim to give north Norfolk's young people a voice

Young people could have more of a say on issues that concern them in north Norfolk through a new youth council.

North Norfolk District Council plans to set up an NNDC Youth Council, in partnership with the British Youth Council, schools and the community.

Lucy Shires, portfolio holder for organisational resources, said the youth council would aim to work as a bridge between NNDC and the young people of the district.

She said: "I welcome these proposals. This is a very positive step in moving forwards with our ambition to establish a youth council for North Norfolk".

The council would aim to: Represent local young people in the decision-making process; campaign on issues that are important to young people; sit on scrutiny panels and inspect local services.

There are already more than 620 youth councils working with local authorities across the UK.