North Norfolk taxpayers should not bear the "burden" of providing facilities for campervan waste, councillors have said.

At a meeting of North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) cabinet on Tuesday (September 6), council bosses said they should not have to meet the costs of installing disposal facilities across the district to tackle the problem of motorhome owners dumping toilet waste into public loos.

Tim Adams, council leader, said: "I feel the costs should be borne by the users of those facilities."

He said the council would take on board a recommendation of the council's overview and scrutiny committee, that all options for campervan waste disposal should be considered.

Nigel Lloyd, portfolio holder for environmental services, climate change and environment, said that dumping the waste in public loos was "a disgusting thing to do".

"People come to enjoy this area," he said.

Examples of motorhome owners emptying waste cassettes into public drains that run onto beaches were "unacceptable".

He said it was a difficult problem to resolve and that providing waste facilities was not the answer.

"People who buy these should make their own provision," he said.

Richard Kershaw, portfolio holder for sustainable growth, said the council received a "negative response" from campsites that had been contacted to see if they would provide a disposal service at their own cost.

Mr Kershaw said it would cost the council more than £10,000 for a station to treat the extra waste itself.

"I don't think it's fair that people driving expensive vehicles should burden local taxpayers of north Norfolk with this facility," he said.

Mr Kershaw said it was an expensive problem but there seemed to be "very little give from motorhome owners".

Lucy Shires, portfolio holder for organisational resources, said that the village of Walcott has "suffered quite dreadfully from the poor behavior from a small number of motorhome users".

"Some tourists have been seen dumping their waste in a public drain despite residents pointing out that it runs on to the beach," she said.

She suggested the council, working with Anglian Water, could provide more education across the district about the issue.















