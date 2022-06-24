Leisure centres to stay open despite rising costs, says council

File photo of Stuart Jardine from Everyone Active - which runs The Reef in Sheringham for North Norfolk District Council. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

North Norfolk should be able to avoid having to close any of its public pools or leisure centres due to soaring energy costs, a council leader has said.

Councillor Tim Adams, North Norfolk District Council leader, said at this week's full council meeting he had heard concerns about the sustainability of leisure centres given the rising energy and other running costs they face.

He said: "I recognise the questions behind those concerns as we have seen other leisure centres across the country close due to those additional energy costs. I think we are in a more resilient position.

"The facilities we have are very modern and efficient in terms of The Reef, but relatively modern in other cases, to the extent that his is not a concern for me."

The district's six leisure centre saw 44,000 visits in April and May, and 18,000 of those were to The Reef - in Weybourne Road, Sheringham - during May.