Empty homes officer role given green light

District councillors have agreed to take on a new officer to tackle the number of empty homes in north Norfolk.

Cabinet members at North Norfolk District Council voted to create the new role, titled 'empty homes and revenues generation officer'.

Wendy Fredericks, portfolio holder for housing and benefits, said: "Housing need is a real issue in North Norfolk, so it is important we make the most of all homes in the district – and a way to bring empty properties back into use and provide homes for homeless families is a win-win.

"If you are an owner of an empty property and think you could work with the council to bring it back into use, please get in touch."

The new officer will be tasked with identifying empty homes that have not been declared as such - for example, homes that are recorded as second/holiday homes but are not used - and therefore get out of paying the full council tax rate.

The officer will also work with the owners to bring these houses back into use.

The salary for the job - which is initially for 12 months - is £28,226 to £31,895.