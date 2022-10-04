News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Local Council

Empty homes officer role given green light

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 4:34 PM October 4, 2022
Wendy Fredericks from North Norfolk District Council.

Wendy Fredericks from North Norfolk District Council. - Credit: Supplied by Wendy Fredericks

District councillors have agreed to take on a new officer to tackle the number of empty homes in north Norfolk. 

Cabinet members at North Norfolk District Council voted to create the new role, titled 'empty homes and revenues generation officer'.

Wendy Fredericks, portfolio holder for housing and benefits, said: "Housing need is a real issue in North Norfolk, so it is important we make the most of all homes in the district – and a way to bring empty properties back into use and provide homes for homeless families is a win-win.

"If you are an owner of an empty property and think you could work with the council to bring it back into use, please get in touch."

The new officer will be tasked with identifying empty homes that have not been declared as such - for example, homes that are recorded as second/holiday homes but are not used - and therefore get out of paying the full council tax rate. 

The officer will also work with the owners to bring these houses back into use. 

The salary for the job - which is initially for 12 months - is £28,226 to £31,895.

North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Rat baiting has been going around Marrams sunken gardens, off Runton Road in Cromer. 

Hundreds of rats killed in baiting programme after numbers boom

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Sandie Josling with a hug for her golden labrador Sophie who was lost for over three weeks at Mundes

Widow lost for words after being reunited with dog lost for four weeks

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Lee Curtis

Norfolk Live News

Body found in search for missing 37-year-old man

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Sally Davis, left, and Joanna Betts, owners at the Burlington Berties boutique hotel at Sheringham.

Gallery

Gin house, restaurant and cocktail bar among big plans for 'boutique' hotel

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon